DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Several gunshots were fired at a home near Duke University’s East Campus in broad-daylight Saturday morning, officials from the school said.

In a “crime alert” posted to the Duke website, officials said the incident happened around 9:50 a.m. on Buchanan Boulevard.

“Officers responded and spoke to a resident, who reported that a vehicle stopped along Buchanan Boulevard near Dacian Avenue and fired 4-5 shots at his house,” the Duke alert said.

A witness saw the car involved and said it was a light blue or gray Lexus sedan, Duke officials said.

No one was injured in the shooting.

“While not on campus, the residence is across the street from Duke University’s East Campus,” the alert said.

Duke Police has increased patrols and officer presence in the area.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Duke University Police Department at 919-684-2444.