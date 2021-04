DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN)– A man was seriously injured after several shots were fired at him while he was sitting in his vehicle, Durham police said.

The shooting happened in the 200 block of Raynor Street Monday afternoon.

According to police, several shots were fired.

The man was taken to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries, police said.

If you have any information about this shooting, you are asked to call CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.