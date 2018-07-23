11 hospitalized after Durham bus crashes into 18-wheeler
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) - Eleven people were hurt when a Durham DATA bus ran into the back of a tractor-trailer on Monday morning, officials say.
The incident happened just after 11 a.m. on East Club Boulevard at Stephenson Street, according to a news release from Durham officials.
The bus was heading west at the time and then crashed into the back of the 18-wheeler, which was carrying cars, the news release said.
Eleven people were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, police said.
Officials said the injuries "do not appear to be...critical at this time."
The drivers involved in the crash were not taken to the hospital, police said. The crash remains under investigation.
