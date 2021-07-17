Severe thunderstorm warning in effect for Person County, parts of Orange and Durham counties

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Two severe thunderstorm warnings were issued in central North Carolina Saturday afternoon.

The first one was for northwestern Orange County and expired at 6 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

Another severe thunderstorm warning was issued at 5:45 p.m. for Person County, northeastern Orange County and northern Durham County. That warning lasts until 6:45 p.m., the National Weather Service said.

Dangers from the storms include 60 mph wind gusts and quarter-size hail, according to the National Weather Service.

The weather service said hail damage to vehicles is expected along with wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Areas impacted by the most recent warning include Durham, Roxboro, Hillsborough, Rougemont, Bushy Fork, Lake Michie, Moriah, Eno River State Park, Surl and Bahama.