Severe weather to delay Durham FEAST food distribution Thursday

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Severe weather in our area will delay food distribution from the Durham FEAST program by a few hours on Thursday, Durham school officials announced.

Food distribution will begin two hours later at all locations as the district doesn’t want people traveling for food during heavy rain and wind.

Food will be available at Bethesda Elementary, Eno Valley Elementary, R.N. Harris Elementary, Sandy Ridge Elementary, Parkwood Elementary, Githens Middle, and Hillside High School from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Food will be available at Burton Elementary, Southwest Elementary, Shepard Middle, Lakeview Secondary, and Southern School of Energy and Sustainability from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

District officials said they expect to be back on their regular schedule on Friday.

