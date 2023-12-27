DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A clogged sewer line the day after Christmas caused thousands of gallons of untreated wastewater to spill out of a manhole, according to the City of Durham Department of Water Management.

At about 11:34 a.m. Tuesday, staff said they were notified about a manhole overflowing in a neighborhood on the 1000 block of Wedgewood Lane.

They said about 14,400 gallons of sewage flowed into Northeast Creek North Prong Tributary.

Investigators said the spill was caused by nonwoven materials, like flushable wipes and rags, clogging the sewer line.

According to the city, crews cleared the blockage, dammed the creek downstream and pumped the untreated wastewater back into the sewer system, stopping the spill by about 1:10 p.m.

Officials said there were no observed hazards to persons, property, or the environment.

“As a reminder, only water, human waste, and toilet paper are permitted to be discharged into the sewer system,” the city said in a news release.

They said all other materials like nonwoven materials (so-called flushable wipes and rags) and fats, oils, and greases (FOGs) should not be allowed into the sink or toilet, as they contribute to sanitary sewer overflows.

Click here to learn more about the way FOGs and nonwoven clog pipes and how the City of Durham wants you to properly dispose of them.