DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham County announced that nearly 5,000 gallons of untreated wastewater was discharged on Wednesday.

The discharge happened in the 30 block of Alexandria Way and went into an unnamed tributary, the county said. The cause was determined to be rags that had entered the sanitary sewer system.

The North Carolina Division of Water Resources was notified of the event on Wednesday, and is reviewing the matter.

Durham County is asking utility customers to remember the sanitary sewer system is only for wastewater; not rags, grease, and other materials that can cause blockages.