DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department are seeking the public’s help in finding a suspect in reference to a home invasion and sexual assault that occurred in late November.

Around 12:30 a.m. on November 25, officers responded to a report of a home invasion in the 1400 block of Sima Avenue. When officers arrived, they found a woman victim who told them that an unknown suspect in a ski mask knocked on the door. She said when she opened the door, the suspect pointed a firearm at her, forced his way into her apartment and sexually assaulted her.

(Durham Police Department)

Police say the suspect fled the scene on foot and the woman was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Durham Police Department released a surveillance photo of the suspect. In it, the suspect appears to be wearing dark colored clothing and a light-colored hat.

Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to call Corporal M. Adams at 919-560-4440 ext. 29546 or CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200.