Sheetz employee in Durham tests positive for COVID-19

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — An employee at a Sheetz in Durham has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a spokesman for the company.

The Sheetz store is located on NC-751 in Durham.

Because of the positive test, the store has been closed immediately and will be professionally deep cleaned and disinfected before reopening, according to Nick Ruffner, PR Manager at Sheetz.

“We are taking an abundantly cautious approach, working with all employees who may have had close contact with this employee and exceeding all sanitization guidelines. All employees will be fully paid while this store remains closed. We apologize for the inconvenience caused by this closure and will continue to prioritize the well-being of our customers and employees as we join the nation in navigating this unprecedented health crisis,” Ruffner said in a statement.

A total of 459 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Durham County as of Thursday morning.