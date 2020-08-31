Sheriff vows vandals ‘will be held accountable’ after Durham protests leave behind damage, graffiti

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — After a weekend protest in Durham left behind vandalism and graffti, the Durham County Sheriff said Monday that those involved “will be held accountable.”

Around 8:30 p.m. Saturday, more than 100 people starting marching to support Jacob Blake, who was shot last week by officers in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

The group stopped for a time in front of the Durham Police Department headquarters and later continued a march.

Later, damage was seen in downtown areas.

Broken windows at the Durham County Detention Center were boarded up Sunday. The building was spray painted with graffiti Saturday night. A security officer’s vehicle was also damaged during the protests.

A total of five businesses were damaged and vandals also set a trash receptacle on fire, Durham police said.

A bridal shop, Tre Bella Bridal, was one of the businesses that was damaged.

Monday afternoon, Durham County Sheriff Clarence F. Birkhead released a statement about the vandalism.

“During this protest, laws were broken. We had vandalism to the point of spray painting words like ‘Burn It Down’ and ‘Abolish Prisons,’ on county property,” Birkhead’s statement said.

“Not only is this criminal but it is a public safety issue,” he added.

Birkhead noted that for months there have been peaceful protests in Durham — and he said that discussions about criminal justice reform would continue.

“But vandalism and lawlessness will not. Public safety will be maintained. And those who commit these acts will be held accountable,” Birkhead’s note said.

“I am truly saddened by what occurred on Saturday – not only as your sheriff but as a member of this community,” he added.

Peaceful Means "Full of Peace" Durham, NC – (August 31, 2020)

