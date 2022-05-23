DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A highway in Durham is closed after a car crashed during a deadly shooting Monday afternoon, police said.

The incident was reported in the 4400 block of N.C. 55, according to a 5:41 p.m. news release from Durham police.

Police said the incident happened as an SUV and a black Jeep were both traveling south along N.C. 55 near West Park Drive.

Someone in the SUV fired gunshots at a person in the Jeep, police said. The Jeep then went off the road and crashed into a car at Jimmy’s Famous Hot Dogs, according to police.

Durham police would not say how many shots were fired but there are several evidence markers in the road. One window was shot out at the hot dog restaurant, but no one inside was injured by gunfire.

The suspect fled the scene, police said.

Both directions of N.C. 55 near Meridian Parkway, the news release said.

Police asked motorists to avoid the area.

A bullet hole in a window at Jimmy’s Famous Hot Dogs. CBS 17 photo

The shooting is under investigation, according to police.