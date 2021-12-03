Shooting at Durham’s Southpoint Mall not gang related, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Durham police said a shooting at the Streets of Southpoint Mall a week ago was not gang related but stemmed from a robbery.

Durham police said an investigation revealed a man was selling jewelry outside a store on the second floor of the shopping center when he was approached by at least two men.

At least one of the suspects was armed with a gun when they attempted to rob the seller.

The person selling the jewelry and a robber fired their guns, police said.

The suspected robber was shot and transported to the hospital. The seller was not injured and remained at the scene, police said.

That suspect is 26 years old and remains hospitalized.

Second robbery suspect (Durham police)

The second robbery suspect has not been identified. Durham police are asking for help identifying the second suspect.

Police recovered two firearms at the scene.

A 10-year-old girl and a 58-year-old man, who were innocent bystanders, were shot in the incident, police said.

Off-duty Durham police officers working at the mall heard shots just after 3:20 p.m. and requested assistance.

Initially, it was believed the shooting involved two groups of people on the second floor of the mall.

Durham police said investigators “interviewed dozens of people” and “viewed several videos during the past week” to determine the shooting was related to the robbery.

No one has been charged in the shooting but police said charges are pending.

Three others were injured in what police said was the “aftermath” of the shooting. They all suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

CBS 17 will update this story as it develops.