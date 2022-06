DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A shooting on a Durham highway is under an active investigation Tuesday night.

The shooting took place on NC 15-501 North near Pickett Road and police have not released any information on any suspect or victims involved.

The highway is currently shut down at Tower Boulevard, Durham police said.

Durham police shared a news alert at approximately 9 p.m. on Twitter to ask motorists to avoid the area until further notice.

This is a developing story and active investigation.