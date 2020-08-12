Shooting reported along Main Street in Durham, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police said that at least one shooting happened Tuesday night.
The shooting was reported around 9:30 p.m. in the 900 block of Main Street, according to Durham city officials.
No information about the victim in the shooting was provided by authorities.
Police were still on the scene late Tuesday investigating the scene.
Several police cars were also about two miles away along Nebo Street, where the road was also blocked by crime scene tape.
It’s unclear if a shooting took place there, but CBS 17 has asked police about the situation.
