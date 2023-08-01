DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Angier Avenue between East Main and Dale streets is closed due to a triple-shooting investigation, according to the Durham Police Department.

Police asked the public in a 2 p.m. tweet to avoid the area as the investigation continues. No expected reopening time was provided.

Around 1:19 p.m. on Tuesday, officers responded to multiple ShotSpotter alerts near the intersection of South Elm Street and Angier Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found three men who had been shot. They were transported to the hospital and suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Officers also found a crashed vehicle near the intersection that is believed to be involved in the shooting. A teen boy was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries sustained in the crash, police said.

This appears to be an isolated incident.

The investigation remains active and no further details are available at this time.

The area that is blocked off contains the Durham Hosiery Mill Apartments, Quick & Safe Towing Services, and the Durham Housing Authority.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Investigator Z. Starritt at 919-560-4440 x29303 or CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.

CBS 17 has a crew headed to the scene of the shooting investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for the latest updates.