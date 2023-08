DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Durham police are investigating after officers say a fight broke out which led to a shootout at a McDonald’s parking lot on Wednesday afternoon.

The fight happened inside the McDonald’s location on North Miami Boulevard, according to Durham police.

No word yet on reported damage or injuries.

The people involved in the altercation fled away from the scene, police say.

This is a developing story. We will update this article once more information is available.