Shortlist for Biden’s possible Supreme Court nominees includes Duke law grad

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — President Joe Biden has promised to nominate an African-American woman to the U.S. Supreme Court and plans to name that person by the end of next month.

This comes as Justice Stephen Breyer has announced his intention to retire at the end of the high court’s term.

“Right now there is something of a shortlist that is beginning to emerge and people are starting to scrutinize the backgrounds of the candidates who are seen as most likely to be nominated by the president,” said The Hill’s John Kruzel.

That shortlist includes federal appeals court judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, a Harvard law school graduate and a former clerk for Justice Breyer.

Also believed to be short-listed is California Supreme Court justice Leondra Kruger. Then-California Attorney General Kamala Harris was on the committee that confirmed her.

Rounding out who is considered to be the top three is federal judge Michelle Childs, a Duke University graduate who is supported by both South Carolina congressman Jim Clyburn and North Carolina Congressman G.K. Butterfield.

“I happen to be supportive of a southern African-American judge named Michelle Childs who is from South Carolina. She’s currently a federal judge who serves on the district court bench there in South Carolina,” Butterfield said. “She is a middle-aged African American woman with a family who went to the University of South Carolina, she didn’t go to an Ivy League school but the University of South Carolina is a very good school and she was well educated, she went to Duke University and got her LLM the masters degree in law.”

Kruzel spoke about the nominating process.

“Likely they’re going to be extremely vetted and their judicial opinions are going to be poured over, any law reviews they may have written are going to be parsed and everything in their background is going to be placed under a microscope,” said Kruzel.

With a 50/50 Senate, the vice president could be the tie-breaking vote on the final nominee but Democrats hope to get Republican votes. Some Senate Republicans say they’ll keep an open mind, up to a point.

“And they’re saying that’s hardly a mandate to put somebody in here who’s from the far far left. Go with somebody who’s clearly in the mainstream. I think Republicans are expecting it’s going to be somebody who at least leans to the left,” Kruzel added.