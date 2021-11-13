Shots fired as several people robbed at gunpoint at soccer game in Durham park

Durham police at the Twin Lakes Park after the armed robberies and gunfire Saturday evening. CBS 17 photo

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Several people at a soccer game in a Durham park were robbed at gunpoint Saturday evening, police said.

The incidents were reported around 7:30 p.m. at Twin Lakes Park, which is off Chandler Road in east Durham, Durham police at the scene said.

During a soccer game, at least one person with a gun fired it several times, according to police.

The victims were robbed by two suspects, but no one was hit by gunfire.

Around 8:20 p.m., police were at the scene gathering statements from victims and witnesses.

No details have been released about the suspects.

No other information was available.

