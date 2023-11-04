DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department is investigating after shots were fired at a vehicle driving on Interstate 885 just after midnight Saturday.

According to police, around 12:34 a.m. an officer assisted a driver who was parked on the shoulder of the I-885 southbound near the T.W. Alexander Drive exit.

The driver told police he was driving south on the interstate when a person in another vehicle began shooting at him. His vehicle was struck by gunfire, but the motorist was not injured, according to police.

Durham police are continuing to investigate the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (919) 683-1200.