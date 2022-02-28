DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The occupant of a car fired several gunshots at another vehicle in Durham with the car belonging to the victims later wrecking in nearby Durham County, police said.

The incident started early Saturday evening when there was an argument at a home on South Alston Avenue, according to a news release from Durham police.

The victims then left the house in a car but they were then followed by a suspect.

The suspect fired several gunshots at the victims’ car, police said. However, police said it did not appear that the gunfire hit the car or anyone inside.

Then, just after 7 p.m., a crash was reported just outside Durham near the intersection of So Hi Drive and Ellis Road, police said.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to that wreck. CBS 17 has reached out to the highway patrol for details about the crash, but has not received a response.