Shots fired near Durham apartment strike man standing outside, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — One man was wounded after getting shot Saturday morning in Durham, police said Monday.

According to authorities, officers responded to a shooting call on Ridgeway Avenue at 12:10 a.m.

Once at the scene, a man told officers he was outside an apartment when shots were fired and he was hit.

The man was taken to the hospital with injuries that police said “do not appear to be life-threatening.”

No suspect information is available at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.