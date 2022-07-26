DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – The old Durham Police Department headquarters has sat empty downtown for nearly four years, and it could sit there a little longer as the city council is still undecided on a plan to redevelop the property.

On Tuesday afternoon, Durham City Council members received an update from city staff on two proposals to redevelop the old police headquarters site at 505 West Chapel Hill St.

The two proposals came from two different developers, Akridge and Ancora. Both developers proposed creating at least 80 affordable housing units and preserving the original building.

However, city staff recommended the council reject both proposals because they said both financial offers were lower than what the city anticipated.

Some people from the community shared their thoughts with the council during Tuesday’s work session as they said affordable housing is needed downtown now.

“Now is not the time to go back to the drawing board, and delay,” said Rick Larson, with Duke Memorial United Methodist, which is across from the site. “As luxury apartments are being built at a dizzying rate, now is not the time to slow down the development of affordable housing.”

Other community members said they would like to see the old building preserved and others asked the council to consider moving forward with one of these two proposals.

“We urge staff to figure out a way to move forward with housing because there is a more urgent need than there was five years ago when we started,” said Marcia McNally, with the Coalition for Affordable Housing and Transit.

But several city council members said they are still not sold on either proposal.

“I don’t feel satisfied with either of these two proposals,” said Jillian Johnson, a Durham City Council member. “The amount of money these developers are offering is not anywhere close to what we have as the appraised value.”

While preserving the original building was part of the plan by city council members several years ago, on Tuesday Durham Mayor Elaine O’Neal said she does not want the building preserved.

“I am not preserving that building, for lots of reasons,” O’Neal said. “Part of it is neighborhood reasons, from way back.”

But council member Javiera Caballero said she is in support of preserving the original building.

“It is an important architectural building, that architect is important to the area, and unfortunately not a lot of our buildings have been preserved,” Caballero said.

One thing all city council members agreed on is that affordable housing is needed, but they said they want to make sure the proposal they go with is the right one.

“I’d rather get it right than get it quick, and the fact that we’re doing other affordable housing projects, makes me feel more comfortable with taking time on this project,” said Mark-Anthony Middleton, Durham Mayor Pro Tem. “I think this new council should have discussions; I have no problem with going back to the drawing board.”

Durham City Council members will vote on whether to reject the two redevelopment proposals at their next meeting.