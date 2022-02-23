DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – The Durham Housing Authority is working on a plan for what to do with an affordable housing complex over the next two years. One of the options is to “dispose” of it, officials said.

Durham Housing Authority CEO Anthony Scott said during a meeting Wednesday that the agency has to come up with a plan for its McDougald Terrace community. That plan has to be presented to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, Scott said.

“We are going through a process required by HUD that, in the next two years, we will come up with a determination on what we do with McDougald Terrace,” Scott said.

One of the options could be closing the community down. Another is laying out a plan to development plan of improvements to be made in the next two years, Scott said.

“But HUD has made it very clear they want to see us dispose of McDougald,” he added. “Renovation or tear down completely and everyone moves.”

Two years ago, hundreds of families were evacuated from their homes at McDougald Terrace because of high carbon monoxide levels. After inspecting 346 apartment units, the Durham Housing Authority found high carbon monoxide levels coming from 211 stoves, 38 furnaces, and 35 hot water heaters.

More than two years later, Scott said earlier in February that 119 families are still using gas stoves.

“They are going to keep telling everybody it’s because of the COVID, but they could still do it,” said Carolyn Cooper, a mother who lives at McDougald Terrace. “COVID doesn’t have anything to do about not putting an electric stove in our apartments. They can still work on it.”