DURHAM, N.C.(WNCN) — Dozens of people at North Carolina Central University learned what it’s like to reenter society after being released from prison, on Friday.

A simulation put on by the Task Force for Racial Equity and Criminal Justice highlighted challenges offenders may face when released from jail or prison.

“A lot of people have difficulty with just the basics of setting up a life outside of prison, so think about issues like housing, transportation, making sure that you have identification so that you can get a job,” Emily Coward, one of the organizers, said.

People from local probation offices, state departments, and the Department of Adult Corrections were assigned mock identities of offenders recently released. They learned what it was like to try to get a job, identification cards, housing and more. If they failed to do what was required of them, they’d be sent to a mock jail.

Organizers of the simulation say it highlights necessary resources to help people integrate back into society, something they say is a public safety concern.

“When folks come back into society after incarceration, they are faced with a myriad of issues and so if we can help them limit those issues they’re facing, then we can better put them in a position where they can thrive and not be in a position where they can reoffend and go back into incarceration,” Nisha Williams, another organizer, said.

With only 18 dedicated reentry programs across the state, organizers say they’re encouraging Friday’s participants to pressure state lawmakers for more funding targeted toward reentry programs.