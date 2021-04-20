Singer John Legend to deliver Duke’s 2021 spring commencement address

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Singer-songwriter John Legend will deliver Duke University’s undergraduate commencement address on May 2, President Vincent Price announced Tuesday.

Legend will speak at Wallace Wade Stadium and will receive a honorary degree during the ceremony.

“We are thrilled to have John Legend serve as our speaker at undergraduate commencement—and to have such an extraordinary group of honorary degree recipients, each of whom have made transformational contributions to our understanding of the world,” said Price. “I know that their example will excite and inspire our graduates, and I look forward to welcoming them on May 2.”

Legend is the first African-American man to achieve “EGOT” distinction – meaning he earned Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony awards.

This year’s commencement exercises in Wallace Wade Stadium will be open only to graduating undergraduate students and their pre-registered guests.

The ceremony will be streamed for live viewing online.

Legend graduated from the University of Pennsylvania in 1999 with a bachelor’s degree in English with an emphasis on African-American literature.

Duke said Legend performed on the Durham campus alongside Kanye West during the 2004 last day of classes concert.