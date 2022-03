DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Let’s play ball!

The Durham Bulls announced single-game tickets are on sale now for the 2022 season.

The Bulls will have their home opener on April 12 against Jacksonville after playing their first series on the road in Nashville April 5-10.

The first home series will also host a slew of promotional nights, ranging from fireworks, dogs in the park and discounted menu options, its website said.

To purchase single-game tickets, or look at longer-term options, click here.