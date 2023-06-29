DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A single-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon brought down power lines and some traffic lights.

Just after 3 p.m., Durham police responded to the crash in the 1000 block of Morreene Road. The vehicle struck a pole which caused the lines and lights to fall.

The driver was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Morreene Road is closed between U.S. 15-501 North and Sherwood Drive while crews work to remove the power lines and traffic lights from the roadway, police said.

Campus Walk Drive is also closed between South Lasalle Street and Morreene Road.