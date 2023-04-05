DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A sinkhole partially swallowed a Durham school bus Wednesday morning.

The Durham Police Department said shortly after 11:30 a.m., an off-duty officer saw a school bus’ left side start to sink while parked in the 300 block of West Foster St.

Police said the officer initially thought the tires went flat, but upon investigation found a sinkhole.

The sinkhole was about 3 feet deep and 2 feet wide, according to police.

DPD said the tire went into the sinkhole, but there does not appear to be any damage to the bus.

There were no children on the bus at the time, according to the police department.

Officers said the driver was on the bus and was not injured.

DPD said it took about two hours to remove from the sinkhole.