DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Brandi Johnson gazes up at the kitchen wall photos of her younger brother, Joshua Johnson.

She remembers how much fun the two had as children.

“When we were young, we liked to turn on our radio and we would dance in the living room and have a good time,” Johnson said.

Johnson said her brother Joshua was a very kindhearted, loving person.

“He was very goal-oriented. He was getting his life straight and staying out of trouble,” Johnson said.

But on the morning of Nov. 8, 2021, she said her mother was having a hard time getting ahold of him on the phone.

“I hadn’t heard anything from him and I knew something was terribly wrong,” Johnson said.

Later that day, his car was found abandoned and his body was found in the trunk. Police said he had been shot multiple times. No arrests have been made so far in his case, according to police.

“It almost felt like someone snatched my heart right out of my chest,” Johnson said. “The pain that it has left my family with is irreversible. We have to do just a little bit more.”

Deadly shootings in Durham are up again this year. So far this year, seven people have been shot and killed, which is up from the five people shot and killed this time last year.

In 2021, the city set a record with 50 homicides, which was a 35 percent increase in murders since 2020.

As homicides are up in Durham, Johnson is urging the city to be more proactive when it comes to addressing the problem of gun violence.

“Of course, we can’t necessarily be at these locations when some of these things are taking place, but I do feel like we can do things, such as bring back the gun buyback program,” Johnson said.

Many years ago, Durham had a gun buyback program, where people could sell back their firearms to authorities.

“We did get some operating weapons off the street,” said Mike Andrews, a former Durham County sheriff.

While Andrews said he supports any effort to get guns off the streets, he said most of the guns sold back were not operable.

“Some of the guns were broken and some of the inner workings of the firearms had been removed,” Andrews said.

Andrews said if authorities want to get the guns out of the hands of criminals, then one way to do it is through more proactive policing, which includes traffic stops and increasing visibility in certain areas.

“This would allow them to remove not only weapons from the street, but drugs from the street,” Andrews said.

Johnson said she would also like for Mayor Elaine O’Neal to be more open about what is being done to address gun violence.

As CBS 17 previously reported, O’Neal said during a city council meeting last month, that she would not be speaking with the media about her efforts to address gun violence.

She told the council she is worried if she speaks publicly about the work she is doing to address gun violence, it will jeopardize “fragile” relationships she is building with people in the community who do not trust the government.

But Johnson said she would like to see the mayor at least talk to those families impacted by gun violence.

“It’s very frustrating that we can’t have open dialogue about something that is supposed to be the same common goal for us all,” Johnson said. “I do hope at some point she’ll be open to speaking with the families behind the scenes, we just want to be heard, because we are the ones that are left to suffer.”

Johnson she has reached out to the mayor’s office twice about her concerns, but she has not heard back from her yet.

CBS 17 reached out to O’Neal’s office for a comment on Johnson’s concerns, but we are still waiting to hear back as well.