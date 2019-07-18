Sister of woman found injured on Durham road thankful to Good Samaritans who helped

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – The family of a Durham woman who police found lying on the side of a busy road with a head injury last week is speaking out for the first time.

The victim is out of the hospital, but she’s still in a lot of pain and can’t walk more than a few steps on her own.

Danielle Shanklin says her sister was walking home last week when she was hit by a car at the corner of Duke Street and Englewood Avenue.

Shanklin says the driver took off, leaving her sister alone and bleeding on the side of the road.

The driver is still out there.

Shanklin says because of one driver, her sister, who is in her 30s, now has to use a walker and a wheelchair to get around.

“You could’ve really took someone’s life,” Shanklin said to the hit-and-run driver. “You could’ve took my sister. Just imagine if it happened to you. How would you feel if you was in this situation?”

Shanklin was on vacation with her dad when she got the phone call.

“It was just really devastating and it was like my heart broke,” Shanklin recalled. “I just cried. I was terrified, but for me, I’m grateful to my boyfriend because he really was there for me during that time and you know telling me that it was gonna be OK and that she’s gonna make it.”

Shanklin says she reached out to CBS 17 because she wanted to thank the good Samaritan who stopped his car to help her sister and all of the other neighbors who pitched in.

“He got out and started screaming, ‘Someone help! Call 911!’ He’s like, ‘I’m calling,’ and then she remembers this guy running out with a towel to put pressure on her head.”

Shanklin knows if it wasn’t for the kindness of those strangers, her sister might not be here.

“I’m overly grateful because if they weren’t there I could’ve lost my sister and just the thought of that is really painful because I love my sister and she’s been through enough trauma and it’s just like why did this have to happen to her? And then not having the decency to stop after you hit somebody. At least see if they’re OK, but you just leave them there to die,” said Shanklin.

Shanklin says this is the second serious accident her sister has been in.

In the early 2000s, she broke her neck.

Her sister is out of the hospital now and staying with her.

She says her sister did not suffer brain damage but she has a lot of weakness in her legs and can’t walk more than a few steps at a time.

“She’s really determined in getting back on her feet,” said Shanklin.

Shanklin hopes the driver responsible will do the right thing and turn themselves in to police.

If you have any information about how Shanklin’s sister, you’re asked to contact Durham police.

