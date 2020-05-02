Sister speaks out after Durham security guard who was dad of 3 killed in May 2019 shooting

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — It’s been almost a year since a Durham father of three went to work and never came home.

CBS 17 first told you about the murder of Jay Foust when it happened back in May 2019. With no arrest, his sister is speaking out for the first time.

Foust worked as a security guard for Allied Universal. He patrolled parking decks, helping keep them safe.

It was in an alleyway off North Mangum Street where he was shot and killed.

“It’s just devastating to all of us,” Gina Berry, Foust’s sister said.

Berry said he left behind three girls and a fiancé. They planned to marry this year.

“We just could not believe it. We just could not believe it. Jay has no enemies and he is a very loving person,” Berry explained.

It happened back on May 21, 2019 just before 3 a.m.

Soon after, police released video of a black 1991 Ford F-150 single cab pickup truck with tinted windows. The top of it had faded paint and the power steering pump whined loudly.

Police said the passenger in that vehicle was involved in the shooting.

They believe the driver was Darius Allen Jr., who died in a crash last year. The truck was never found.

“We want justice for Jay and we also want the people off the street. So another family would not have to experience the pain and suffering we experience every day,” she said.

Berry said the family is heartbroken.

“Every single day he is loved and missed,” she explained.

Berry said Durham Police are doing everything they can, but she hopes speaking out will bring new leads.

“Anybody who knows anything about Jay’s murder to please contact the Durham Police Department right away because there is not a tip that’s too small,” Berry said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator I. Harton at (919) 698-7610 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.

