DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A string of house fires in the same area of East Durham have all been ruled as arson. The Durham Fire Department said the six fires damaged a total of seven abandoned homes.

The Chief State Fire Marshal told CBS 17 the Durham Fire Department did ask investigators for assistance. CBS 17 spoke to Special Agent Craig Jarman, with the Fire Investigation Unit of the North Carolina Office of State Fire Marshal, not about the Durham fires in particular, but to learn more about arson investigations.

The Durham Fire Department is now working to determine if these fires were intentionally set by the same person or persons.

Jarman said proving arsons are related can be challenging. Investigators look for similarities like location, time and who could be linked to the properties.

“Are they always using the same ignitable liquid, are they always setting them in the same place, you know, are they setting them inside the house, are they setting them outside on the porch,” Jarman said.

Jarman said after something is ruled arson, the process switches to a criminal investigation. He admits arson is also one of the hardest crimes to prosecute.

“A lot of your physical evidence is destroyed in a fire or in an arson, so that makes it a little bit more difficult,” Jarman said.

He said that means investigators have to rely on circumstantial evidence like motive or opportunity.

Durham Mayor Pro Tem Mark-Anthony Middelton represents the area of the arsons.

“We take this very seriously, just because someone’s not living in a property, that’s not an invitation to just go and do whatever you want,” Middleton said.

All seven homes destroyed are abandoned properties.

Jarman said even if a home is abandoned the fire is still dangerous, putting first responders at risk and potentially spreading to nearby occupied homes.

Neighbors told CBS 17 there are many abandoned homes in the area. CBS 17 asked Middleton what could be done about abandoned properties in the East Durham neighborhood.

“So, one of the things we can do as a city, and I’m going to be asking our neighborhood improvement services to do, is look at who the owners (are), make sure that the grass is maintained, perhaps even boarding some of them up, preventing easy access to these properties for folk to come in and do stuff like this,” Middleton said.

Neighbors told CBS 17 they were concerned the arsonists would burn down occupied homes too.

CBS 17 took that concern to Jarman.

“It’s a case-by-case thing,” Jarman said. “It’s hard for me to speculate why someone may choose to set an abandoned house on fire, but there’s always a concern that, you know, if someone starts in a fire setting behavior, more often than not, that behavior starts small and then normally progresses.”

The Durham Police Department said it is working with the fire department on investigating these cases and that it will continue to be vigilant, and conduct directed patrol in the area of the fires. The fire department’s urging anyone with information to call CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200.