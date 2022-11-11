DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A house fire in Durham on Friday was caused by smoking material that was not discarded correctly, according to the Durham Fire Department.

At 12:25 p.m., 36 Durham firefighters responded to a reported structure fire at a house in the 300 block of Crabtree Avenue, a few blocks away from Duke Regional Hospital.

After arriving, firefighters found a one-story wood-framed house with heavy smoke coming from the front door. The fire was extinguished, but there was smoke damage throughout the house.

Fire officials said one of the occupants was treated and transported to the hospital for minor smoke inhalation. Duke Energy secured the electrical service to the house.

The fire was ruled an accident due to improperly discarded smoking material.

According to the fire department, residences are where most smoking-materials structure fires, deaths, and injuries occur. Smoking materials are the leading cause of fire deaths and are preventable.

