Social media threat of ‘violence’ against Durham school is spreading, officials say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Extra police and deputies were at a Durham high school Friday after a social media threat about “violence” was discovered, Durham school officials say.

Officials were notified about the threat to Jordan High School on Thursday, but so far they have not identified the source of it, according to a news release from Chip Sudderth, spokesman for Durham Public Schools.

Deputies initially responded to “assist school resource officers in the investigation,” Sudderth said in a news release Friday.

More deputies and Durham police were at the Jordan High School Friday “providing enhanced security,” he said.

A screenshot of the initial social media threat has since been altered and re-shared on social media, Sudderth said. He said that each threat would be investigated.

Officials are asking anyone with information about the threat to call investigators at (919) 560-0880.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now