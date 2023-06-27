DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Heading to Walltown Park for a day of fun with his young son, Seamus Kenney had no idea that elevated lead contamination was found in the soil at the park.

“Taking a look at recent history, that places like this weren’t cleaned up properly,” the Northgate resident said.

Following those results found in a study at Duke University, the City of Durham reports a consulting firm started testing the soil at five parks last week.

The Duke research study found contamination at Walltown, East End and East Durham parks. But the city also opted to test Lyon and Northgate parks.

“Having to talk to older neighbors and them telling me that I’m afraid I’ve poisoned my children and grandchildren, that is heartbreaking as a parent,” Walltown Community Association VP Marcus Southern said.

According to the city, none of the play areas are identified as “potentially concerning” and the parks will remain open as normal. But the Duke study said high-traffic areas were contaminated.

Southern, who lives in the Walltown neighborhood, stopped walking through the park with his son.

“You thought you were doing the right thing for decades just like letting your kids be kids, play in the park,” he said about generations using Walltown Park. “And then to have this, it feels like a betrayal of their trust.”

Signage notifying the public of testing is now installed at the parks.

Southern wants to see more outreach.

“It’s frustrating to feel a third of our neighbors left out of what I believe is a genuine and real public health concern,” he said.

A public information meeting is scheduled for Thursday night at 7 p.m. at City Hall.

“You hope that the city, if it is true that it’s unsafe levels, it should be cleaned up as soon as possible,” Kenney said.

CBS 17 reached out to the city, but a representative was unavailable for an on-camera interview Tuesday.