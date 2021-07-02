Some Durham business owners working together to help build clientele

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN)– It’s been a hard year for buisnesses across the triangle.

COVID-19 restrictions have made it hard for some to get by, and now some businesses in Durham are coming together to try to help build up clientele.

The Renaissance Barbershop on Fayetteville Road in south Durham has faced challenges over the last year during COVID-19.

When they saw other businesses, like the wine store Enoteca that opened next door, they wanted to help them build clientele.

“We have a lot of clients that have a lot of different interests and its great to be able to connect our clients with these new businesses,” said Timothy McIntosh Jr., owner of Renaissance Barbershop.

Renaissance Barbershop held a meet and greet where all the businesses could come together, meet each other, and hopefully bring more customers to their business.

“We still want people to come to the store, and the challenges are compounded because as a new business with more traffic and people are still not going out and about as much as they did before,” said Michele “Mike” Ruocco, owner of Enoteca.

McIntosh says COVID-19 has shown businesses they can’t do business the same as they did before, and this was one way to improve business on all fronts.