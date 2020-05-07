Some Durham businesses hold off reopening despite state’s loosened order

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — While some businesses throughout North Carolina are planning to reopen this weekend, some retailers feel it is too soon.

As CBS 17 previously reported, Governor Roy Cooper has signed a loosened stay-at-home order that allows retailers to reopen at 50 percent capacity on Friday, May 8th at 5 pm.

The loosened order comes as the number of COVID-19 deaths and cases are rising in different parts of the state.

In Durham County, the death toll has risen to 30 and the number of cases has increased to more than 800.

The joint stay-at-home order for the city of Durham and Durham County remains in effect through May 15th.

However, the state’s order overrides the local order on “retailer restrictions” which allows businesses in Durham to reopen on Friday.

Nancy McKaig, owner of Smitten Boutique in Durham, said she feels it is too early to reopen her business to the public.

“We have a stay-in-place from our mayor, that extends to the 15th,” McKaig said. “I don’t think we’ve peaked yet. For us, it was too soon, given the size of our store.”

McKaig said her business has lost 70 percent of their sales after they were forced to close due to COVID-19 concerns.

“For all of us, it’s a challenge to pay our vendors, pay our rent, and we want to keep our employees paid,” McKaig said.

McKaig said despite the devastating financial impact, she will still hold off on reopening.

“The health of myself, my family, my staff, their families and my customers are much more important to me than opening,” McKaig said.

McKaig is not the only Durham business owner who will not be reopening this weekend.

Ryan Hurley, owner of Vert & Vogue in Durham, said he will not be opening his boutique this weekend either. Hurley said they are holding off reopening due to ongoing safety concerns for their team and customers.

Dolly’s Vintage in Durham will also not be reopening due to concerns with safety as well.

Large retailers are also holding off on reopening their stores in North Carolina.

Officials with both Macy’s and JC Penney tell CBS 17 no date has been set yet for when their stores will reopen in our state.

However, officials with Belk said they will be reopening most of their stores in North Carolina on Monday, May 11. The Belk location at Southpoint Mall will reopen on Wednesday, May 13.

As for McKaig, she is planning to open for appointments only on May 18 and she will allow only one customer in the store at a time.

She said she does not know when her business will reopen for walk-ins, but she said it will be when the number of cases start to go down.

“There are businesses that feel it’s time to open and I respect that,” McKaig said. “My opinion is for us, it’s not time yet. Everyone has to navigate this in the best way they feel possible that’s safe and successful for them to re-enter the business world.”

When McKaig does open for appointments, she said she has ordered 500 masks for all her employees and customers to wear in an effort to slow the spread.