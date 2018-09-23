Some Durham officers headed to Wilmington to help after Hurricane Florence Video

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) - It's now more than a week after Hurricane Florence made landfall along the North Carolina coast and the cleanup effort is in full swing.

Wilmington police have been working around the clock since well before the storm hit, and Sunday they received some much-needed reinforcements.

The men and women of the Durham Police Department are sworn to protect and serve.

“We’re a community-based police department. Our officers signed up to assist others, and they’re ready to do so," said Capt. Marianne Bond.

When the call went out for volunteers to head to Wilmington to help with the recovery efforts, Bond says the response was overwhelming.

“The call went out for assistance and the emails rolled in. There were over 60 officers who signed up to volunteer not knowing how long they’d be gone away from their families. They were ready to go.”

While Bond says the 18 officers selected for the trip are ready for anything, they understand things can change in an instant after a national disaster.

“They’re expecting more flooding as the Cape Fear River crests. We’re going to be assisting with traffic control and security.”

So why leave their homes for the uncertainty of the coast? Officers say it’s all about having the backs of their comrades behind the badge.

“They are worn out. They’ve been working around the clock 24/7 and need some assistance," Bond said. "Heading down to Wilmington and assisting another agency and the community is what we signed up to do.”