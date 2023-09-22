DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Several Durham Public Schools bus routes will be delayed for up to two and a half hours Friday afternoon, according to the school district.

The reason for the delays is “an unanticipated shortage of bus drivers,” according to Durham Public Schools.

The bus routes affected are mostly in east and southeast Durham, the district said. Some schools that will have delayed buses include Neal Middle School, Shepard Middle School, Lowe’s Grove Middle School, Northern High School and Southern High School.

According to the bell schedules posted on the district’s website, middle schools usual dismiss at 3:20 p.m. and high schools at 4:15 p.m.

Updates regarding specific routes will be shared with parents as they are available.