Some McDougald Terrace residents set to return home after carbon monoxide spurns mass evacuations

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Some residents of McDougald Terrace in Durham will be allowed to come back home after being forced to evacuate a month ago due to the presence of dangerous levels of carbon monoxide.

According to a release, the first families allowed back in will be alerted on Friday, notifying them that they can return home.

However, the final number of families allowed back in is still to be determined, according to a media release.

Residents have been displaced in various hotels and other living arrangements for more than a month.