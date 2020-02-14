DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Some residents of McDougald Terrace in Durham will be allowed to come back home after being forced to evacuate a month ago due to the presence of dangerous levels of carbon monoxide.
According to a release, the first families allowed back in will be alerted on Friday, notifying them that they can return home.
However, the final number of families allowed back in is still to be determined, according to a media release.
Residents have been displaced in various hotels and other living arrangements for more than a month.
- Some McDougald Terrace residents set to return home after carbon monoxide spurns mass evacuations
- Florida man arrested for dumping boiling water on toddler, deputies say
- Mass burial held for more than 2,400 fetal remains found in garage
- NC Senator Chaudhuri, students discuss gun violence two years after Parkland mass shooting
- Proposed bill would require men in Alabama to get vasectomy
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now