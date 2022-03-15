DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – On Monday night, Durham County Commissioners voted to spend half a million dollars on an art screen wall that will go on the side of a new parking garage being built at 318 East Main Street.

Commissioners voted unanimously to spend $520,000 on an art screen wall and that funding will come from the county’s general appropriations fund.

The county has agreed to have Parasoleil, a company based in Colorado, design the art wall. It will include images of local summer trees which include Black Gum, Tulip Poplar, and Dogwood. It will also include winter trees which are Sassafras, Red Oak, and Magnolia.

But as Durham County continues to face issues with gun violence and affordable housing, some people in Durham told CBS 17 they think this half a million dollars should have been spent on other things in the county.

“My initial thoughts were, ‘this is a joke?’” said Delbert Jarmon, who lives in Durham. “We have all kinds of issues and problems with homelessness, streets that need to be paved, and unaffordable housing.”

Tracey Chipps said she thinks the money could have gone toward combating the gun violence problem.

“You hear of shootings almost daily here,” Chipps said. “I’ve had to lay on my bedroom floor for cover during a shooting near my home. What money are we putting toward gun violence?”

Kali Redner said she would like to see money be spent on art, but that she would like for it to go to local artists.

“I think Durham is naturally an artistic town,” Redner said. “I think using that money is great to keep art in Durham, but only if it’s local artists or Black artists.”

CBS 17 reached out to county officials Tuesday for a comment on why they decided to spend more than $500,000 on the art screen wall.

No one was available to speak on camera, but Durham County Commissioner Wendy Jacobs said that investing in this project is consistent with their public art policy where officials are dedicated to bringing beauty to the county.

But some folks in the county question if now is the time to invest in this and if it should come at a cost of $520,000.

“We need more police officers, mental health workers, and we have a lot of issues,” Jarmon said. “I feel that this half a million dollars could’ve been spent a little better.”