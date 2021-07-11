Some suffer vision problems at Durham VA after wrong bulb used in bug zapper

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A group of people at the Durham VA Medical Center suffered eyesight problems this past week after they were exposed to an incorrect light.

Five people were in a meeting at the VA Center when the incident happened, according to Yves-Marie Daley, a spokeswoman for the Durham VA Health Care System.

A common bug zapper was in the area, but it contained the wrong bulb, Daley said Sunday.

Those who had vision problems were a resident of the VA, a contractor and three staff members.

“They are healing and we have checked similar equipment across the organization to ensure the safety of our staff,” Daley said in a statement.

No other information was released.