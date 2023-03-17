DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police are asking the public to help them identify a vehicle in a shooting investigation.

Officers said they are attempting to identify this vehicle found near the 100 block of West Enterprise St. on Tuesday, March 14.

  • (Durham Police Department)
  • (Durham Police Department)

At about 6 p.m. that day, police said people inside the vehicle shot at a group of juveniles walking on the street.

Get crime updates in your inbox – Sign up for CBS 17’s Crime Tracker newsletter

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator J.A. Kellar with the the Durham Police Department at 919-560-4440 ext. 29306 or Crime Stoppers at 919-683-1200.

Officers said Crime Stoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.