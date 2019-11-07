Something in the water? Not in Durham! City’s tap water ranked best tasting in NC

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — For the second year in a row, the City of Durham’s tap water was ranked best tasting in the state by a veteran panel of taste testers, according to a release from the city.

The test took place at the Annual Conference of the North Carolina American Water Works Association – Water Environment Association (NC AWWA-WEA), which took place from Nov. 3-6 in Raleigh.

The taste testers samples 11 entries from drinking water providers across North Carolina and chose Durham as the best. The water was specifically from the city’s Daniel M. Williams Water Treatment Plant.

According to the release, this is the fourth time Durham’s tap water has been named the best tasting in the state by the NC AWWA-WEA competition. The competition began in 1985. Durham previously won in 2018, 2006 and 1999. They came in second place in 1990 and 1985, and took third place in 2012, 2010, 1995 and 1994, the release said.

The City of Raleigh’s water came in second place this time around. High Point’s tap water won third place.

This was the NC AWWA-WEA’s 99th annual conference.

