DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Throughout the entire county, Urban Ministries of Durham reports there are well over 400 people who are currently in a homeless shelter or in need of a roof over their heads.

Executive Director Sheldon Mitchell and several other organizations have a plan to help.

“We believe this project could be something that’s creative, something that’s bold, something that’s ambitious,” Mitchell said.

A group of Durham nonprofits is proposing to build a new $72 million homeless service center downtown that would provide shelter options for over 300 adults and children. It would all happen through a mixture of public and private funds.

The plans are still in the preliminary stages, but these renderings give a glimpse at just how big the 85,000-square-foot facility could be.

“We’re currently paying a cost as a community for every individual that’s homeless,” Mitchell said when asked how the project is affordable.

On Tuesday, project leaders asked the city and county for help in funding and operating the service center. St. Philips Episcopal Church is also a partner.

“So often, our homeless, our unsheltered neighbors are not treated in dignified ways,” Rev. Maryann D. Younger said. “For St. Philips, it comes down to the command to love our neighbor.”

Right now, Durham County is working on a request to help fund a feasibility study.

“Helping them to work toward ending their homelessness is going to be a great return that’s going to be positive for not only those who are unsheltered, but also the community as a whole,” Mitchell said.

While there are still multiple steps left in this process, the hope is to get people moved in within the next five years, if approved.

Through costs like hospitalizations and criminal justice involvement, representatives with Urban Ministries said research shows the community is already paying about $15 to $20 million a year for those in need.

Families Moving Forward, Housing for New Hope, Project Access of Durham County and Lincoln Community Health Center are also playing a part in the creation of the project.