Southbound NC 147 in Durham closed after crash blocks lanes

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A car crash has closed southbound section of the Durham Freeway/N.C. 147 during rush hour Monday afternoon.

The wreck was reported just after 4:35 p.m. near exit 13, which is West Chapel Hill Street, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

Video from NCDOT cameras at the scene showed authorities diverting traffic off the Durham Freeway at exit 13.

A wreck could be seen blocking both lanes of the freeway near the West Chapel Hill Street overpass.

Traffic was backed up about a mile heading south.

NCDOT estimated that the highway should be clear by 6:40 p.m.