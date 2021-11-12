Speaking at Duke, Joint Chiefs Chairman says China is biggest US military threat

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Chairman of Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley spoke at Duke University on Friday about how technology is changing military strategies and how China is the United States’ biggest military threat.

Milley, the nation’s highest-ranking military officer, spoke to a packed house of students, staff, military service members, and campus visitors, and some had questions about how big of a threat China is and what the United States is doing to change that.

During the talk, Milley made it clear that the United States still has the best military.

“It’s not as if they’re on some runaway thing here, where they are much better than we are, that is not true,” Milley said. “But if the United States military does not fundamentally change the way we fight, how we fight, the doctrine we fight with and our research development acquisition, if we don’t get on a much faster path, then we will lose our position of dominance. That will be very, very dangerous if that happens.”

Milley said China’s army has been completely overhauled and they are developing a Blue Water Navy.

“They are developing it and they’re developing it to challenge the United States Navy,” Milley said.

Milley said China has also had advancements in missiles and nuclear capabilities, but he said the U.S. is also continuing to develop a wide variety of capabilities.

But he said China is something the U.S. needs to keep an eye on.

“It’s clearly a warning sign for us in the decades to come,” Milley said.

Milley said the big challenge now is keeping up with the latest technology when it comes to quantum computing and robotics and how to apply this to military strategies.

“That’s the challenge we have in the military today, is to figure that out,” Milley said. “We’re not going to get it right; we have to admit that we’re going to get it wrong. The key is to get it less wrong than your enemy. The closer we get to it is going to determine how well this country is going to do in the next conflict.”