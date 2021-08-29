Special Durham Public Schools board meeting set to discuss COVID-19; staff vaccine mandate possible

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham Public Schools officials have set up a special called school board meeting Tuesday.

Starting at 5:30 p.m. the board will receive an update from public health officials and doctors about the status of COVID-19 in public schools, according to Chip Sudderth, spokesman for the school system.

More specifically, school board members said that members of the ABC Science Collaborative are expected to give them an update on COVID-19 conditions.

During the last school board meeting, many school board members talked about the possibility of mandating a vaccine for Durham Public Schools staff. They are expected to talk more about that possibility at the special meeting Tuesday.

The board is also considering other possibilities aside from a mandate, such as incentives for school employees to get the vaccine and more COVID-19 testing.

There is no word on if there will be a vote on this at this meeting, but it’s possible.

School officials say they called a special meeting on this, because their next meeting isn’t until Sept. 9, and they wanted to get an update from public health officials before then.

There will not be a public comment period at this meeting.