Specific consequences remain unclear for Triangle college students attending large gatherings

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Duke University sent out a letter to students reminding them to follow COVID-19 guidelines after Durham police broke up a weekend off-campus party with more than 50 maskless students in attendance.

“It’s still not appropriate and it is a life or death situation and so I think that consequences are due,” said Nicolas Camacho, a Duke student.

“We have been told if cases get so bad we will go home, hopefully we don’t get to that place,” said another Duke student, Noah Harris.

But are universities and city leaders in the Triangle doing enough to stop the cycle?

CBS 17 asked Duke officials what specific consequences the students at that party are facing or will face, but they didn’t elaborate.

Instead they resent us a letter that mentions past disciplinary action for students who previously threw large parties, which included loss of campus privileges and semester suspensions.

This comes as Duke reports another COVID-19 cluster this time from the second birthday party at another off-campus apartment in just a week.

While, the UNC-Chapel Hill community is still reeling from students rushing Franklin Street after a basketball win over Duke.

Monday, UNC wouldn’t say if their investigation into the Franklin Street rush is ongoing or concluded or what consequences, if any, students are facing as a result.

In a statement they told CBS 17 they will not have any conduct updates to share until the next report is released in May. UNC officials also cited privacy laws for not naming any incidents attached to future violations reported.

North Carolina State University told CBS 17 that students violating community standards at their school may face disciplinary action and that some already have this year. We then asked for specific information on those actions taken, but did not receive a response.

CBS 17 also reached out to the town of Chapel Hill, Chapel Hill’s mayor, the Durham police department and Durham’s mayor about their plans when it comes to enforcing consequences for students continuing who violate COVID-19 guidelines on and off campus. We are still awaiting responses from them all.