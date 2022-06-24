DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Durham police have identified the motorcycle driver killed in an early-morning motorcycle crash and made headway on its investigation.

The crash that happened at 6:50 a.m. killed 25-year-old Juan Gracias Umanzor, police said, after he lost control and slid into the side of a 2011 Ford Fusion at the intersection of Angier Avenue and S. Alston Avenue.

Officers said the Ford Fusion was turning left onto S. Alston Avenue and Umanzor was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police additionally said Friday afternoon that speed does not appear to be a factor in their preliminary investigation.

Angier and S. Alston Avenues were shut down for several hours but have since reopened.